Braves reinstate Travis d’Arnaud from concussion list, option Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves are getting another key player back in time for their two-game series against the Boston Red Sox. The team announced Monday that catcher Travis d’Arnaud has been reinstated from the 7-day concussion list. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta optioned Chadwick Tromp back to Gwinnett.

d’Arnaud has been out since April 8 when he suffered a concussion in a collision at home plate against the San Diego Padres. He recently began ramping up activity and completed a three-game rehab stint with Gwinnett where he didn't report any issues. d’Arnaud appeared in just eight games before the injury and was hitting .333/.333/.424 with a 104 wRC+ in 33 plate appearances.

Sean Murphy has shouldered the load with d’Arnaud out and has emerged as one of the Braves’ biggest offensive weapons. Since d’Arnaud went on the injured list on April 9, Murphy is hitting .302/.429/.698 with nine home runs and a 197 wRC+. He currently leads the majors with 2.1 fWAR.

With d’Arnaud back, Brian Snitker will have to determine how best to use him. He should see plenty of opportunities at DH while easing his way back into the mix behind the plate.