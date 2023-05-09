This Day in Braves History: Craig Kimbrel picks up 100th career save

Braves Franchise History

1925 - The Braves beat the Cubs 2-1 in 11 innings as Dave Harris wins it in the 11th with a walk-off home run.

1935 - Rabbit Maranville sets a new National League record by appearing in his 23rd career season. It is his first appearance since breaking his ankle in spring training in 1934. Maranville records a single but the Braves fall to the Cubs 8-1.

1946 - Johnny Hopp steals home in the 12th inning to break a 2-2 tie with the Cubs. The Boston Braves will go on to win 5-2.

1979 - Four bench-clearing brawls and a pair of grand slams by Gary Matthews and John Milner highlight a wild 17-9 loss by the Braves to the Pirates.

1984 - Joe West ejects two television camera operators at Shea Stadium after they allow the Mets to view replays of a controversial play at the plate where Hubie Brooks was called out. The Mets beat the Braves anyway 3-1.

2013 - Craig Kimbrel picks up his 100th career save in a 6-3 win by the Braves over the Giants. Brian McCann homers and drives in three in his third game back after a shoulder injury.

MLB History

1940 - Press reports indicate that the Yankees are about to be sold to a group led by Jim Farley and Jesse Jones for a reported $4 million. News of the impending sale will resurface several times over the next year but will never happen.

1947 - Jackie Robinson has two hits and scores a pair of runs in a 6-5 loss to the Phillies. It was Robinson’s first game outside of New York City.

1979 - Umpire Dave Pallone ejects the entire Cardinals bench after they throw helmets and bats onto the field to protest a call.

1987 - Eddie Murray homers from both sides of the plate for the second straight game.

2006 - Delmon Young is suspended for 50 games by the International League for throwing a bat which hits an umpire in the chest.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.