Braves News: Travis d’Arnaud is Back, Sean Murphy wins NL Player of the Week, more

Though the Braves were off on Monday, it still was a fun and enjoyable day for the club.
Catcher Travis d’Arnaud was activated off the injured list to return to action on Tuesday, while fellow catcher Sean Murphy was named NL Player of the Week. Finally, the Braves can once again feature arguably the best catching duo in baseball, two sources of consistency that can impact the team in so many ways.
The other positive fun aspect of d’Arnaud’s return is that the Braves now have a fully healthy position group to feature on a nightly basis. It will be interesting to see how they handle left field and the DH position moving forward. However, it is never a bad thing to have multiple reasonable options regardless of potential matchups. Depth could be a strength for Atlanta moving forward in terms of their position players if health can finally be in place for everyone.
Braves News
- Now getting into the second full season of the year, Ronald Acuna Jr. continues to prove few in the baseball can truly impact the game as much as he can.
- For Bryce Elder, spin has been as source of his success so far this season.
- The Braves look to welcome the Red Sox to Truist Park over the next two days.
MLB News
- MLB.com released it first MVP poll of the season, and Ronald Acuna Jr. and Sean Murphy take the top two spots for the NL.
- Willson Contreras had a successful return to Wrigley Field for the Cardinals on Monday.
- The Oakland Athletics are considering multiple potential sites in Las Vegas for their eventual move.
- Former MLB reliever Pedro Strop could be looking to make a comeback.
- Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough was placed on the injured list with head fractures after being hit by a ball over the weekend.
