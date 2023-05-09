Braves News: Travis d’Arnaud is Back, Sean Murphy wins NL Player of the Week, more

Though the Braves were off on Monday, it still was a fun and enjoyable day for the club.

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud was activated off the injured list to return to action on Tuesday, while fellow catcher Sean Murphy was named NL Player of the Week. Finally, the Braves can once again feature arguably the best catching duo in baseball, two sources of consistency that can impact the team in so many ways.

The other positive fun aspect of d’Arnaud’s return is that the Braves now have a fully healthy position group to feature on a nightly basis. It will be interesting to see how they handle left field and the DH position moving forward. However, it is never a bad thing to have multiple reasonable options regardless of potential matchups. Depth could be a strength for Atlanta moving forward in terms of their position players if health can finally be in place for everyone.

