Daily Hammer Podcast: Good Health and High Praise for the Braves

A positive off day for the Braves.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Braves enjoyed a needed off-day on Monday after a thrilling victory in extra innings on Sunday, and the positive vibes continued for multiple reasons. Travis d’Arnaud returned from the injured list and Sean Murphy won NL Player of Week. Plus, the Braves now should be at full health when it comes to their position player regulars and bullpen, a nice development with a tough May schedule approaching.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and more in the Daily Hammer.

