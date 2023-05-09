Braves place Max Fried on injured list with forearm strain (UPDATED)

The Atlanta Braves have suffered another major blow to their rotation. The Team announced Tuesday that Max Fried has been placed on the 15-Day injured list with a left forearm strain. Danny Young was recalled to take Fried’s spot on the active roster.

The #Braves today recalled LHP Danny Young to Atlanta and placed LHP Max Fried on the 15-day injured list, backdated to May 6, with a strained left forearm. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 9, 2023

Fried didn’t report any issues following his last start but with hit hard by the Orioles allowing five earned runs in six innings of work.

Atlanta didn’t announce Wednesday’s starter which would have been Fried’s spot in the rotation and Brian Snitker wasn’t willing to disclose why following Sunday’s game. We now know why.

Obviously this is a huge blow to a Braves’ rotation that is already without Kyle Wright. Still no indication of how they will handle Wednesday’s start, but Young provides them another fresh arm for Tuesday’s series opener against the Red Sox.

UPDATE 10:04 AM EST

Well... aargh. Fried will shut it down for a while before rebuilding arm strength. This won’t be a short IL visit and could be trouble.