Sean Murphy back at catcher hitting cleanup to back up Charlie Morton

Sean Murphy will return to the catcher spot and hit in the fourth spot for Atlanta. Last week’s NL Player Of The Week brings his .482 xwOBA back to the lineup. Otherwise, they are pretty unchanged from Sunday’s getaway day (for Baltimore anyway) win.

Ozzie Albies will retreat to sixth versus the righty Nick Pivetta. The optioned catcher Chadwick Tromp is the only player missing from Sunday. The inconveniently (for Atlanta) hot Red Sox will line up thusly:

Interleague action in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/P9TM05C7Ex — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2023

Masataka Yoshida will hit second and hit .480 last week with 2 HR. My unabashed mancrush Justin Turner will hit third and will be the designated hitter. Boston is fourth in the league with 114 wRC+ and third in OBP at .341.

Statcast lineup review looks this way:

And yeah, Marcell Ozuna will hit seventh tonight. Is he really back? Do I want him to leave the team or completely dominate tonight? Maybe this will answer it.