Braves vs. Red Sox Game Thread: 5/9/2023

Following a dramatic series victory over the second-place Baltimore Orioles, the Atlanta Braves are now set to take on the fourth-place Boston Red Sox with tonight’s game being the initial half of a two-game series. Don’t expect a huge drop-off in competition, though — the Red Sox are coming to Atlanta playing very well and will be looking to rebound from a loss on Sunday.

Two of the hottest players in the league will be involved in this game as well, as the AL Player of the Week Masataka Yoshida is visiting with the Red Sox and we all know that Sean Murphy is the reigning NL Player of the Week. Both players are in their respective lineups, and we’re all looking forward to seeing what should be a very exciting baseball game tonight.

Pregame Notes