The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Tuesday night when they begin a brief two-game series against the Boston Red Sox. The Braves are an NL best 24-11 on the season and currently hold a seven-game lead over the New York Mets in the NL East standings. The Red Sox are 21-15 and have won eight of their last nine games.

Series Schedule

Tuesday - Charlie Morton vs. Nick Pivetta

Wednesday - TBA vs. Brayan Bello