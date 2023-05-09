 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves add veteran outfielder Chad Pinder on minor league deal

Pinder will likely report to Gwinnett.

By Scott Coleman
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Braves added some depth to the organization on Tuesday evening, signing Chad Pinder to a minor league deal. Robert Murray of FanSided was first with the news.

Pinder, 31, spent the first seven season of his career with the Oakland A’s before catching on with the Washington Nationals this year. He was released by Washington last week. Pinder played essentially every position on the diamond during his time in Oakland, although he is predominantly an outfielder (and not a great one with the glove).

Pinder owns a career .242/.294/.417 batting line, although his numbers have been suppressed somewhat by cavernous Oakland Coliseum. His career 97 wRC+ is respectable and largely carried by a strong 2018 campaign. He hit 12 home runs last season on his way to an 86 wRC+.

It’s tough to see a path to Atlanta for Pinder, but it never hurts to have veterans in the mix down in Gwinnett. Perhaps he gets an opportunity this summer if injuries arise.

