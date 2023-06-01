Braves News: Rebound-ish win, mock drafts, more

The Braves have not had a great few weeks, with the bullpen not living up to it’s billing and inconsistent offense. The offensive struggled were illustrated in a really bad showing this series in Oakland to only score 7 runs in the series against a team allowing an average of 7 runs per game. Of course, this is a tiny sample for the series, but the Braves have suffered from a combination of injuries, bad luck, and bad play over the last few weeks. With that being said, they have emerged from May with the fourth best record in baseball and a 4.0 game division lead, and still have an exceedingly talented team, now bolstered by the yet-to-debut AJ Smith-Shawver.

Braves News

Kiley McDaniel’s latest mock draft for ESPN had the Braves taking a power outfielder.

Prospects continue to shine in the lower levels of the minors, which have been recently re-stocked.

The Braves salvaged a win and avoided a catastrophic sweep in Oakland from what remained a really ugly result from the series.

MLB News

Riley Greene is hitting the IL with a stress fracture.

Yet another pitcher is suffering from “forearm tightness”, this time, Justin Steele.

Alec Bohm has injured his hamstring and is getting an MRI to assess the damage.

Michael Conforto is day-to-day with a heel injury after a clean MRI.