Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves beat A’s, Enter June in Good Form

Though it took a bit longer than anticipated, the Braves got back to their winning ways in Oakland on Wednesday. Another solid start from Jared Shuster, an effective bullpen, good defensive plays, and a bit of power all played a part in the Braves 4-2 victory. Now, as the Braves enter June, they have to be pleased with where they currently stand. A rotation that finally seems to be filled moving forward, some reinforcements for the pen, and an offense that continues to avoid being down for long. Plus, as we enter June, the opportunity to vote for your favorite Braves as All-Stars has finally arrived.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more in the Daily Hammer.

