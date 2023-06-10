This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron passes Willie Mays on all-time list

Braves Franchise History

1918 - Dick Rudolph tosses a one-hitter beating Rube Bressler and the Reds 3-0. Hal Chase recorded the lone hit.

1931 - Rabbit Maranville scores five runs as the Braves beat the Cardinals 13-4.

1961 - The Braves tied the National League record with 14 homers in three games as they beat the Cubs at Wrigley Field 9-5.

1972 - Hank Aaron hits his 649th home run which moves him into sole possession of second place on the all-time list passing Willie Mays. The homer was Aaron’s 14th grand slam which tied Gil Hodges’ NL Record. The Braves beat the Phillies 15-3.

1996 - Jeff Blauser has five hits, but the Braves fall to the Mets 8-3.

MLB History

1921 - Babe Ruth hits his 120th career home run. At the time, he is considered the new all-time leader having passed Gavvy Cravath’s total of 119. However, it is later learned that 19th century slugger Roger Connor is the true leader with 138. Ruth will pass him on July 19th.

1960 - Mickey Mantle homers in the eighth inning to give the Yankees a 4-3 win over Cleveland. It is Mantle’s third homer in three days.

1981 - Pete Rose singles off Nolan Ryan, giving him 3,630 career hits which ties San Musial’s National League record.

1986 - The National League announces that Yale president A. Bartlett Giamatti will be its next president.

1998 - Tim Raines picks up the 800th stolen base of his career as the Yankees beat the Expos 6-2.

1999 - Trevor Hoffman picks up his 200th career save and is the 25th pitcher to reach that mark.

