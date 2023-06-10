Braves look to extend winning streak to seven behind Jared Shuster

The Braves will look to defeat the Nationals on consecutive nights, perhaps without needing yet another comeback this time on Saturday. A win would extend their winning streak to seven games and secure a series win.

Two young pitchers are facing off, as the rookie Jared Shuster faces another former top prospect that Washington acquired in a trade: MacKenzie Gore. Gore was once considered perhaps the best pitching prospect in baseball, but saw his prospect star fall significantly before seeing more middling results in his major league career, with career ERA, FIP, and xFIP all somewhere from 3.98-4.10. This season has been a bit better than his career averages, but still nothing spectacular, and the Braves will be pleased to see a lefty starter, even as Michael Harris and Eddie Rosario have come on a bit recently, as they have had more success against lefty pitchers this season.

Meanwhile, Jared Shuster is looking to continue his modest success in his rookie campaign. Shuster has really only been solid for Atlanta this season, but that is perfectly fine for a fourth or fifth starter, as the Braves likely are hoping for AJ Smith-Shawver to give a bit more high end production than Shuster, despite his relative inexperience and youth. With all of that being said, the Braves would likely want to see a good start from Shuster against a pretty rough Nationals’ offense.

Elsewhere, it will be interesting to see how Michael Harris, who has been heating back up, will do against a solid lefty starter.

Game Info

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

Saturday, June 10, 2023

7:20 pm EDT

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: Bankruptcy Sports Southeast

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, La Mejor 1600/1480/1130 AM

XM Radio: Ch. 177