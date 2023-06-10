Braves News: Orlando Arcia clutch, AJ Smith-Shawver’s first career start, more

The Atlanta Braves pulled off another late-inning comeback to defeat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Friday night and extend their win streak to six games. Heading into this matchup, AJ Smith-Shawver’s first career start was the biggest headline. He ended his night with 5.1 innings under his belt and allowed two runs, none of which were earned. He had an underwhelming 2/2 BB/K ratio but ultimately surrendered hardly any hard hit balls.

Following the game, the biggest storyline changed to Orlando Arcia, who was clutch in the eighth and plated the go-ahead run with an infield single.

“I honestly just focus on making good contact and driving in the run any way possible,” Arcia said through a translator. “I just put the ball in play and whatever happens, happens.”

Arcia has been on a tear, hitting .370 over his last seven games. He has managed ten hits, one homer, and six RBI.

Friday night’s win accounts for the Braves’ fifth consecutive come-from-behind win. The Braves look to increase the win streak this afternoon as the series with the Washington Nationals continues.

MLB News:

The New York Mets placed first baseman Pete Alonso on the injured list with a bone bruise and a sprained left wrist. He is expected to miss three to four weeks.

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Vince Velasquez underwent surgery on his right UCL. He will miss the remainder of 2023 and at least the first half in 2024.

The New York Yankees placed Greg Allen on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hip flexor. He will miss six to eight weeks.

The Houston Astros placed outfielder Yordan Alvarez on the 10-day injured list with discomfort in his right oblique. Further testing will reveal the severity of the injury.

The Cincinnati Reds placed pitcher Graham Ashcraft on the 15-day injured list with a left calf contusion.