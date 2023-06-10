 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Albies bats cleanup and d’Arnaud replaces Murphy against the lefty Gore

The Nationals also send CJ Abrams to the bench amidst a flurry of changes to their bottom half.

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Travis d’Arnaud gets the nod at catcher, while Albies bats cleanup, getting to bat right-handed against the left-handed Gore. Ozuna starts at DH again and Kevin PIllar replaces Eddie Rosario for the platoon swap. The Nationals shuffled the bottom of their lineup, as Michael Chavis replaces Dominic Smith at first, Riley Adams replaces Keibert Ruiz at catcher, Ildemaro Vargas replaces CJ Abrams at shortstop, and Stone Garrett replaces Corey Dickerson in left field. The statcast game preview below is pretty funny because of the disparity in color between the two lineups, with one of the league’s best in Atlanta that doesn’t even include MVP candidate Sean Murphy, and a struggling and not very talented Washington lineup.

The Braves lineup is particularly statcast friendly, as was illustrated by a pretty wild statistic tweeted out by Mark Bowman last night:

It certainly helps towards that statistic that Ronald Acuna has more of those batted balls of over 110 MPH than most teams, but the stat is also illustrative of the profile that the Braves’ front office appreciates in players.

