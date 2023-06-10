Albies bats cleanup and d’Arnaud replaces Murphy against the lefty Gore

Travis d’Arnaud gets the nod at catcher, while Albies bats cleanup, getting to bat right-handed against the left-handed Gore. Ozuna starts at DH again and Kevin PIllar replaces Eddie Rosario for the platoon swap. The Nationals shuffled the bottom of their lineup, as Michael Chavis replaces Dominic Smith at first, Riley Adams replaces Keibert Ruiz at catcher, Ildemaro Vargas replaces CJ Abrams at shortstop, and Stone Garrett replaces Corey Dickerson in left field. The statcast game preview below is pretty funny because of the disparity in color between the two lineups, with one of the league’s best in Atlanta that doesn’t even include MVP candidate Sean Murphy, and a struggling and not very talented Washington lineup.

The Braves lineup is particularly statcast friendly, as was illustrated by a pretty wild statistic tweeted out by Mark Bowman last night:

Most balls hit 110+ mph (team)

Braves 92

Angels 44

Yankees 40

Blue Jays 37

Cards 35



Most balls hit 110+ mph (players)

Acuña 31

Guerrero 20

Judge 18

Olson 17

Riley 16 — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 9, 2023

It certainly helps towards that statistic that Ronald Acuna has more of those batted balls of over 110 MPH than most teams, but the stat is also illustrative of the profile that the Braves’ front office appreciates in players.