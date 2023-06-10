Albies bats cleanup and d’Arnaud replaces Murphy against the lefty Gore

Travis d’Arnaud gets the nod at catcher, while Albies bats cleanup, getting to bat right-handed against the left-handed Gore. Ozuna starts at DH again and Kevin PIllar replaces Eddie Rosario for the platoon swap. The Nationals shuffled the bottom of their lineup, as Michael Chavis replaces Dominic Smith at first, Riley Adams replaces Keibert Ruiz at catcher, Ildemaro Vargas replaces CJ Abrams at shortstop, and Stone Garrett replaces Corey Dickerson in left field. The statcast game preview below is pretty funny because of the disparity in color between the two lineups, with one of the league’s best in Atlanta that doesn’t even include MVP candidate Sean Murphy, and a struggling and not very talented Washington lineup.
The Braves lineup is particularly statcast friendly, as was illustrated by a pretty wild statistic tweeted out by Mark Bowman last night:
Most balls hit 110+ mph (team)— Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 9, 2023
Braves 92
Angels 44
Yankees 40
Blue Jays 37
Cards 35
Most balls hit 110+ mph (players)
Acuña 31
Guerrero 20
Judge 18
Olson 17
Riley 16
It certainly helps towards that statistic that Ronald Acuna has more of those batted balls of over 110 MPH than most teams, but the stat is also illustrative of the profile that the Braves’ front office appreciates in players.
