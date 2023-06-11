 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: Atlanta goes back-to-back-to-back against Twins

By Kris Willis
/ new
Sports Contributor Archive 2020 Photo by SPX/Ron Vesely Photography via Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1957 - The Braves move to within a half game of the division leading Redlegs with a 7-2 win over the Dodgers. Roy Campanella hits his 237th career home run and passes Gabby Hartnett and Yogi Berra on the all-time list.

1977 - The Braves fall to the Phillies 13-10 as Greg Luzinski drives in seven.

1999 - Atlanta falls to the Orioles 6-2, but Albert Belle’s streak of 392 games ends when he is benched by manager Ray Miller for not running out a ground ball.

2002 - Andruw Jones, Vinny Castilla and Matt Franco hit back-to-back-to-back homers in the fifth inning to help the Braves to an 11-0 win over the Twins. It is the first time that the Braves hit three straight homers since 1994. Tom Glavine tossed seven shutout innings in the win.

2011 - The Braves beat Houston 6-3 and even their all-time franchise record at 9,982-9,982. They had not been at .500 since 1923 and were 526 games under .500 on April 20, 1991.

MLB History

1925 - Rogers Hornsby purchases 1,167 shares of the Cardinals at $42.85 a share. Hornsby pays $5,000 in cash and borrows the rest from the bank with Cardinals’ owner Sam Breadon endorsing the note. Breadon retains the right to buy back the stock at 6% interest.

1927 - The Philadelphia Athletics field a team of seven future Hall of Famers: Ty Cobb, Mickey Cochrane, Eddie Collins, Jimmie Foxx, Lefty Grove, Al Simmons and Zack Wheat.

1947 - Mel Ott makes his last appearance as a player when he pops out as a pinch-hitter in an 8-7 loss to the Pirates.

1961 - Norm Cash becomes the first Detroit player to hit a home run over the right field roof.

1980 - J.R. Richard tosses his third consecutive shutout in a 3-0 win over the Cubs.

1988 - Yankees pitcher Rick Rhoden becomes the first pitcher to start a game as the designated hitter since the rule was adopted in 1973. Rhoden hits seventh and delivers a sacrifice fly in an 8-6 win.

1990 - Nolan Ryan throws the sixth no-hitter of his career for the Rangers in a 5-0 win over Oakland.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power