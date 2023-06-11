This Day in Braves History: Atlanta goes back-to-back-to-back against Twins

Braves Franchise History

1957 - The Braves move to within a half game of the division leading Redlegs with a 7-2 win over the Dodgers. Roy Campanella hits his 237th career home run and passes Gabby Hartnett and Yogi Berra on the all-time list.

1977 - The Braves fall to the Phillies 13-10 as Greg Luzinski drives in seven.

1999 - Atlanta falls to the Orioles 6-2, but Albert Belle’s streak of 392 games ends when he is benched by manager Ray Miller for not running out a ground ball.

2002 - Andruw Jones, Vinny Castilla and Matt Franco hit back-to-back-to-back homers in the fifth inning to help the Braves to an 11-0 win over the Twins. It is the first time that the Braves hit three straight homers since 1994. Tom Glavine tossed seven shutout innings in the win.

2011 - The Braves beat Houston 6-3 and even their all-time franchise record at 9,982-9,982. They had not been at .500 since 1923 and were 526 games under .500 on April 20, 1991.

MLB History

1925 - Rogers Hornsby purchases 1,167 shares of the Cardinals at $42.85 a share. Hornsby pays $5,000 in cash and borrows the rest from the bank with Cardinals’ owner Sam Breadon endorsing the note. Breadon retains the right to buy back the stock at 6% interest.

1927 - The Philadelphia Athletics field a team of seven future Hall of Famers: Ty Cobb, Mickey Cochrane, Eddie Collins, Jimmie Foxx, Lefty Grove, Al Simmons and Zack Wheat.

1947 - Mel Ott makes his last appearance as a player when he pops out as a pinch-hitter in an 8-7 loss to the Pirates.

1961 - Norm Cash becomes the first Detroit player to hit a home run over the right field roof.

1980 - J.R. Richard tosses his third consecutive shutout in a 3-0 win over the Cubs.

1988 - Yankees pitcher Rick Rhoden becomes the first pitcher to start a game as the designated hitter since the rule was adopted in 1973. Rhoden hits seventh and delivers a sacrifice fly in an 8-6 win.

1990 - Nolan Ryan throws the sixth no-hitter of his career for the Rangers in a 5-0 win over Oakland.

