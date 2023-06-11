Bryce Elder, Braves look to complete sweep of Nationals

The Atlanta Braves will look to cap off a perfect homestand Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. The Braves have won seven-straight overall and are 5-0 on the current home stretch. Bryce Elder will get the start for the Braves while the Nationals will go with right-hander Trevor Williams.

Elder comes into Sunday’s start as one of the biggest surprises of the season for the Braves. He leads the National League with a 2.26 ERA and has been one of their most consistent options for a rotation that is without two key pitchers. Elder allowed a pair of two-run home runs in his last start against the Mets, but was able to keep the Braves in it while putting up a season-high eight strikeouts over six innings. He’s been particularly tough on the Nationals in his career allowing just four runs over 20 1/3 innings in three career starts.

Williams has been an innings eater for the Nationals and has a 4.15 ERA over his first 12 starts albeit with a 5.42 FIP. He allowed a pair of homers and four runs in 5 2/3 innings in his last start against the Phillies. Williams has pitched well in his career against the Braves posting a 3.28 ERA in eight career appearances (four starts) against Atlanta.

Ronald Acuña Jr. went 3-for-4 with a homer in Saturday’s win, bumping his season total to 13 as he continues his MVP caliber season. Acuña is hitting .389/.405/.667 with a 188 wRC+ so far in June.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, June 11, 1:35 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park: Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan