Braves News: Ronald Acuña leads Atlanta to 7th straight win, Luis Guanipa and more

Ronald Acuna reclaimed his spot atop the position player fWAR leaderboard with a big performance for Atlanta that propelled the team to victory over Washington. With two doubles and a homer, he put on a power show. He is hitting the ball consistently harder than anyone in MLB this season and simply needs to find a high enough launch angle to hit the homers he needs to achieve the 40-40 season we all want to see, as reaching 40 steals seems almost a given at this point, with him currently sitting at 28 on the season in early June. Along similar lines, if he can hit enough homers and stay healthy, he seems a strong bet to win the NL MVP award that he seems to be the consensus favorite for right now.

Braves News

The Braves’ big international free agent signing from this year, Luis Guanipa, has been dominating in his first three professional games in the DSL.

Ronald Acuna powered a dominant win over the Nationals to secure a series win over the division rival.

MLB News

Julio Urias saw the date for his return delayed, as he still doesn’t feel right.

Once top prospect Joey Bart was activated from the IL but optioned to triple-A.

Hunter Renfroe was activated and Jo Adell was optioned to triple-A in a flurry of moves for the Angels.

The Mets made some bullpen moves a few days after the Braves roughed up their bullpen.