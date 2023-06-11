 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sean Murphy, Eddie Rosario return to the lineup as Atlanta goes for the sweep

Braves bats look to stay clutch as they go for eight straight

By APledger
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will go for their eighth straight win Sunday afternoon when they wrap up a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Bryce Elder will get the start for Atlanta while Trevor Williams will get the nod for Washington.

Sean Murphy and Eddie Rosario both return to the lineup for Sunday’s finale. Murphy will catch and bat cleanup while Rosario slots into the sixth spot in the order. Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits in Saturday’s win, including his 13th home run of the season. Acuña is 6-for-12 with two home runs in his career against Williams.

For the Nationals, CJ Abrams returns as the shortstop and will bat eighth. Corey Dickerson gets another start in left field and will hit fifth. Lane Thomas is back in the leadoff spot and has three hits in the series, including a double and a triple Saturday.

Today’s game has a scheduled start time for 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

In This Stream

Nationals vs. Braves: June 9-11

View all 12 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power