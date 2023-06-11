Braves’ win streak ends with 6-2 loss to Nationals

The Atlanta Braves saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end Sunday with a 6-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. Lack of consistent offensive production and a big five-run inning from Washington would be the main downfalls from the Sunday showdown.

The Braves did get off to a solid start in this one offensively as the bats got rolling in the first. Ronald Acuña Jr. got things going by reaching on an infield single. Matt Olson then stepped to the plate and launch his 18th homer of the year over the Chop House to give Atlanta a 2-0 lead.

Bryce Elder held the Nationals scoreless before they finally scratched a run across in the fourth. Jeimer Candelario worked a two-out walk and then moved up to second on a Corey Dickerson single. Keibert Ruiz then delivered a single that scored Candelario to make it 2-1.

The Braves had a chance to add on in the fourth, but missed out on the opportunity. Marcell Ozuna singled to lead off the inning. After a strikeout by Eddie Rosario, Ozzie Albies singled with Ozuna advancing to third. Orlando Arcia walked to load the bases, but Michael Harris popped out for the second out and Acuña grounded out to strand the runners.

Elder retired the side in order in the fifth, but again ran into trouble in the sixth. Luis Garcia would doubled to begin the inning and then took third on a wild pitch. Joey Meneses then tied the game with a single. Candelario followed with a two-run home run to put the Nationals up 4-2. Elder retired Corey Dickerson on a ground out, but then allowed another single to Keibert Ruiz. Brian Snitker would then summon Kirby Yates from the bullpen, but he didn’t provide much relief as Dominic Smith jumped on his first pitch and drove it out for another two-run home run to make it 6-2.

Elder pitched well early, but things unraveled for him when facing the lineup for a third time. He allowed eight hits and a season-high five runs over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out one while throwing 98 pitches.

After the big inning, Washington’s lineup retired seven straight before Ozuna singled with one out in the eighth. Hunter Harvey retired the side in order in the ninth to end the game.

With the loss, the Braves fall to 40-25 on the season. They end their homestand with a 5-1 record. They will now hit the road for a quick three-game series against the Detroit Tigers starting on Monday.