This Day in Braves History: June 12

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1954 - Milwaukee Braves’ pitcher Jim Wilson pitches the season’s only no-hitter in a 2-0 win over the Phillies.

2001 - The Dodgers’ Gary Sheffield becomes the first player in major league history to win three 1-0 games in a season with a home run when he hits a solo shot to beat Atlanta.

2012 - Alex Rodgriguez ties Lou Gehrig with his 23rd career grand slam off Braves reliever Jonny Venters. Nick Swisher adds a two-run shot later in the inning giving the Yankees a 6-4 win.

MLB History

1928 - Lou Gehrig has 14 total bases in a 15-7 Yankees’ win over the White Sox. Gehrig finished with two triples and two homers in the win.

1950 - Major League Baseball names Connie Mack as Honorary manager of the American League in the All-Star Game.

1957 - Stan Musial extends his consecutive games played streak to 823 setting a new National League mark.

1981 - Thirteen games are canceled in the major leagues due to the players’ strike.

1983 - The Detroit Tigers retire the numbers of Charlie Gehringer and Hank Greenberg in a ceremony at Tiger Stadium.

2007 - Justin Verlander throws the sixth no-hitter in Detroit Tigers history against the Brewers.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

