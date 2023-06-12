 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Braves win streak ends, Charlie Morton faces Detroit Monday, More

Despite a Sunday loss, a terrific homestand concludes for the Braves.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, eight would have been great.

But a seven game winning streak that also included a 5-1 homestand against the NL East is a decent way for the Braves to start the month of June. The Braves just could not find a place for some hard hit balls to land on Sunday, and after surrendering a big sixth inning to the Nationals, Atlanta just finally dug to big of a hole to get out of.

Yes, there are a few concerns, as the starting pitching continues to regress a bit in June. But the Braves still made plenty of hard contact, and the lineup and bullpen overall seem locked in. The Braves are 8-2 over their past 10 games, and while it is certainly impressive the Marlins are keeping pace in the NL East, the big key is that the Braves are back to consistently performing as they are capable of. Losses will still happen, but the Braves will likely bounce right back and get another winning streak started this week.

