Braves at Tigers Game Thread: 6/12/2023

The Atlanta Braves are coming into Detroit riding on a high after an extremely successful homestand saw them sweep the Mets and pick up another series win over the Nationals. Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers are currently mired in the muck of a nine-game losing streak and are playing some dour baseball at the moment.

Usually this would seem like an easy game to call but as we all learned during Atlanta’s visit to Oakland, no game is guaranteed in major league baseball. The Tigers may be struggling but they’re still a big league club and are going to be fighting to pull off the win and end this woeful losing streak. With that being said, here’s hoping that our Braves can figure out a way to extend the misery for Detroit.

Game Notes