Marcell Ozuna leaves game after HBP on hand (UPDATED)

Marcell Ozuna exited Monday night’s contest in Detroit after taking a pitch to his right hand in the fourth inning. Ozuna stayed in the game to run the bases after being examined by the club's training staff, but he headed down to the clubhouse shortly after and exited in the following inning as Travis d’Arnaud replaced him as the designated hitter.

The Braves have not yet provided an update on Ozuna. He is likely undergoing additional testing with the training staff.

Ozuna doubled in his lone plate appearance before the injury. He has mashed the ball since the start of May, hitting .319/.382/.639 (170 wRC+) while serving as the everyday DH. A significant injury would be a blow to the bottom half of Atlanta’s lineup, which has really come alive in the month of June.

Look for an update to come on Marcell’s status following Monday night’s game.

UPDATE - The Braves announced that Ozuna was removed as a precaution with a right wrist contusion