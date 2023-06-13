 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: Bullpen Implodes in loss to Detroit, Marcell Ozuna Hurts Wrist, More

Forgettable series opener against Tigers.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Detroit Tigers Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Phew. When it comes to the Braves playing subpar American League teams on the road early in the week, the results are not pretty.

Similar to the Braves struggles in Oakland two weeks ago, Detroit stunned Atlanta with a come from behind victory on Monday. Rasiel Iglesias once again had an uncharacteristic implosion, as the bullpen unit gave up all six runs after a gutsy performance from Charlie Morton. Atlanta seemed to be in firm control, especially after Michael Harris went deep in the 8th inning. It simply was an off-night for a relief unit that had been among the best in the majors for the month of June.

To make matters a bit more concerning, the Braves had a few moments of nervousness due to potential injury. Charlie Morton was checked by the training staff during the third, though it appears he was able to work through whatever was causing issue. Marcell Ozuna was hit in the wrist by a pitch and left the game in the fifth inning. Though initial tests were negative on the wrist, Ozuna was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Without a doubt, Ozuna will likely be sidelined for at least a day or two to deal with soreness. The hope now is that this simply is a day-to-day injury instead of situation ,like Orlando Arcia dealt with earlier this year.

Braves News

  • The first round of All-Star voting results were revealed on Monday. And as expected, the Braves were very well represented. Ronald Acuna Jr., Orland Arcia, and Sean Murphy are each currently the top vote-getters at their positions. Acuna Jr. currently has received the most votes of any MLB player.
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. received 42 of 47 first-place votes in MLB.com’s second MVP poll of the 2023 season. Though this has no impact on the eventual MVP vote, it does show that Acuna Jr. clearly remains head and shoulders above the rest of the NL in the MVP race.

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power