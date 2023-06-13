Braves News: Bullpen Implodes in loss to Detroit, Marcell Ozuna Hurts Wrist, More

Phew. When it comes to the Braves playing subpar American League teams on the road early in the week, the results are not pretty.

Similar to the Braves struggles in Oakland two weeks ago, Detroit stunned Atlanta with a come from behind victory on Monday. Rasiel Iglesias once again had an uncharacteristic implosion, as the bullpen unit gave up all six runs after a gutsy performance from Charlie Morton. Atlanta seemed to be in firm control, especially after Michael Harris went deep in the 8th inning. It simply was an off-night for a relief unit that had been among the best in the majors for the month of June.

To make matters a bit more concerning, the Braves had a few moments of nervousness due to potential injury. Charlie Morton was checked by the training staff during the third, though it appears he was able to work through whatever was causing issue. Marcell Ozuna was hit in the wrist by a pitch and left the game in the fifth inning. Though initial tests were negative on the wrist, Ozuna was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Brian Snitker said Marcell Ozuna will undergo further tests after X-rays came back negative. He didn’t have much strength in his hand, so much so that he couldn’t take off his protective batting guard after getting hit. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 13, 2023

Marcell Ozuna is at the hospital undergoing further evaluation. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 13, 2023

Without a doubt, Ozuna will likely be sidelined for at least a day or two to deal with soreness. The hope now is that this simply is a day-to-day injury instead of situation ,like Orlando Arcia dealt with earlier this year.

Braves News

The first round of All-Star voting results were revealed on Monday. And as expected, the Braves were very well represented. Ronald Acuna Jr., Orland Arcia, and Sean Murphy are each currently the top vote-getters at their positions. Acuna Jr. currently has received the most votes of any MLB player.

Ronald Acuna Jr. received 42 of 47 first-place votes in MLB.com’s second MVP poll of the 2023 season. Though this has no impact on the eventual MVP vote, it does show that Acuna Jr. clearly remains head and shoulders above the rest of the NL in the MVP race.

MLB News