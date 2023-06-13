Daily Hammer Podcast: Tigers Stun Braves amid bullpen struggles

A day after seeing their seven game win streak come to an end, the Braves seemed poised to start another win streak on Monday night. However, the Atlanta bullpen was simply off on Monday night, allowing 10 hits and six runs that resulted in a 6-5 win for the Tigers. Despite a good start from Charlie Morton, the Braves could not hold the lead. Atlanta going just 1-11 with runners in scoring position also did not help matters. Once again, when facing a subpar American league team on the road, Atlanta could not earn the win.

Plus, the latest on Marcell Ozuna, who left the game due to be being hit by a pitch.

Shawn Coleman covers this and more in the Daily Hammer.

