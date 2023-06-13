Spencer Strider looks to right the ship as Braves continue series in Detroit

Sometimes the best thing about baseball is that there is always another game right around the corner. That could be the case for the Atlanta Braves Tuesday as they try to bounce back from a bad loss Monday night against the Detroit Tigers. Atlanta carried a 5-2 lead into the ninth inning in the opener, but watched the Tigers rally back against closer Raisel Iglesias. The Braves squandered a chance in the 10th and then watched the Tigers walk it off to snap a nine-game losing streak.

The Braves will turn to Spencer Strider for Tuesday’s game. Strider is also looking to bounce back after his worst start of the season against the Mets where he was tagged for eight runs and a pair of homers in just four innings. Strider still managed to strikeout eight and leads the majors with 121 entering Tuesday’s start. However, he struggled with his command in the loss to the Mets and the Braves need him to dial things back in Tuesday night.

The Tigers will go with young right-hander Reese Olson, who will making his third appearance and second career start. Olson came into the season as the Tigers’ No. 11 prospect per Baseball America and has pitched well over his first two appearances allowing three runs combined over 10 innings.

Matt Olson had two more hits in Monday’s loss and now has hit safely in eight of his last nine games. Michael Harris continued his resurgence with three hits, including his fourth home run of the season. Harris is 10-for-23 with two doubles and two homers over his last six contests.

Marcell Ozuna doubled in his first at-bat Monday, but was then hit in the hand by a pitch to start the fourth inning. He stayed in to run the bases, but was later replaced by Travis d’Arnaud. The Braves announced that he was removed as a precaution after suffering a right hand contusion. X-rays came back negative, but Ozuna went to the hospital for further evaluation. There hasn’t been any further updates in regards to his status.

Ozuna looked like he might have just been days away from getting released after starting the season 5-for-59 over his first 18 games. However, he’s been a key part of the offense since the start of May hitting .325/.391/.650 with 11 home runs and a 176 wRC+

Tuesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 6:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, June 13, 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan