 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marcell Ozuna out of the Braves lineup Tuesday

Kevin Pillar gets a start in left field Tuesday

By Kris Willis
/ new
Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Marcell Ozuna is out of the Atlanta Braves’ lineup for Tuesday after he was hit by a pitch in Monday’s game. X-rays came back negative, but he later visited a hospital for further examination. There have been no further updates and likely won’t be until Brian Snitker’s pregame media session.

With Ozuna out of the lineup, Eddie Rosario will handle DH duties with Kevin Pillar getting a start in left field. Travis d’Arnaud starts behind the plate in place of Sean Murphy.

For the Tigers, Miguel Cabrera gets a start as the DH and will bat seventh. Eric Haase starts behind the plate and will hit eighth while Jake Marisnick will play center and bat ninth.

First pitch for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

In This Stream

Braves vs. Tigers: June 12-14

View all 12 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power