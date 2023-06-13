Marcell Ozuna out of the Braves lineup Tuesday

Marcell Ozuna is out of the Atlanta Braves’ lineup for Tuesday after he was hit by a pitch in Monday’s game. X-rays came back negative, but he later visited a hospital for further examination. There have been no further updates and likely won’t be until Brian Snitker’s pregame media session.

With Ozuna out of the lineup, Eddie Rosario will handle DH duties with Kevin Pillar getting a start in left field. Travis d’Arnaud starts behind the plate in place of Sean Murphy.

For the Tigers, Miguel Cabrera gets a start as the DH and will bat seventh. Eric Haase starts behind the plate and will hit eighth while Jake Marisnick will play center and bat ninth.

First pitch for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.