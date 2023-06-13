Tests negative, Marcell Ozuna day-to-day after hit by pitch

Tests on Marcell Ozuna’s hand all came back negative and he is day-to-day according to a report by Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ozuna was hit in the hand leading off the fourth inning of Monday’s 6-5 loss. He was replaced by Travis d’Arnaud in the fifth inning.

Ozuna looked like he might have just been days away from getting released after starting the season 5-for-59 over his first 18 games. However, he’s been a key part of the offense since the start of May hitting .325/.391/.650 with 11 home runs and a 176 wRC+.

Eddie Rosario will handle DH duties for the Braves Tuesday night with Kevin Pillar getting a start in left field.