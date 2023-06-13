Braves, Tigers rain delay updates

Tuesday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the Detroit Tigers will not start on time due to rain. We will pass along updates here as they become available.

Tonight's Braves-Tigers game will begin in a rain delay. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 13, 2023

Tigers-Braves will not start on time. Currently raining pretty heavy at Comerica Park. pic.twitter.com/0Oi5KysJ8m — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 13, 2023

Looking like a torrential downpour. Sounds like their waiting to see if the second wave of storms hits or misses. Would play two tomorrow if it gets banged. https://t.co/FYI35OjO8N — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) June 13, 2023

Still no updates and the tarp remains on the field.

Nothing yet. Grounds crew currently trying to dry out the tracks and get water out of the dugouts. https://t.co/gx8ljrfyLW — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 13, 2023

Heather Nabozny is taking the carts off the tarp, one by one. Maybe they're going to pull or dump the tarp in a minute. No players warming up or any of that yet. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) June 13, 2023

Perhaps getting closer to have a new start time.