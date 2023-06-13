 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves, Tigers will play straight doubleheader Wednesday

The rain didn’t go away.

By Kris Willis
/ new
Cleveland Indians at Detroit Tigers. Photo by NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After more than a two hour delay, Tuesday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the Detroit Tigers has been canceled due to rain. The two teams will play a straight doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Spencer Strider was scheduled to pitch Tuesday’s game while AJ Smith-Shawver was penciled in for the series finale. The Braves haven’t yet announced what order they will go in, but we will update as more info becomes available.

In This Stream

Braves vs. Tigers: June 12-14

View all 15 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power