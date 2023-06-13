Braves, Tigers will play straight doubleheader Wednesday

After more than a two hour delay, Tuesday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the Detroit Tigers has been canceled due to rain. The two teams will play a straight doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Tonight's game has been banged. Straight doubleheader tomorrow — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) June 14, 2023

Spencer Strider was scheduled to pitch Tuesday’s game while AJ Smith-Shawver was penciled in for the series finale. The Braves haven’t yet announced what order they will go in, but we will update as more info becomes available.