Braves News: Marcell Ozuna injury update, Tigers matchup postponed, and more

Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves caught up with the media on Tuesday and announced that all of his tests came back negative. He is now day-to-day after taking a pitch to the hand on Monday, causing a right wrist contusion.

This news is a best-case scenario for the Braves, as Monday’s injury appeared to require some length of time on the injured list.

“It was just bruised and swollen,” Ozuna said following Monday night’s hospital visit. “We’ll see what happens in the next couple of days.”

“My mind relaxed when the X-rays came back negative,” he added. “I feel a lot better.”

Ozuna, who has been on a tear as of late, may find himself in a DH or pinch-hit situation in today’s games in Detroit.

More Braves News:

After a two hour rain delay, the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers will play a doubleheader this afternoon beginning at 1:10 ET. Spencer Strider was originally scheduled to start Tuesday night’s game, but the Braves have yet to announce who will throw game one of the doubleheader.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps the disappointing series opener in Detroit.

MLB News:

San Francisco Giants left fielder Mitch Haniger suffered a right forearm fracture during Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. A lengthy stint on the injured list is expected.

Drew Smith became the second New York Mets pitcher ejected during a sticky substance check.

The Toronto Blue Jays placed first baseman Brandon Belt on the 10-day injured list with hamstring inflammation. The move is retroactive to June 11.