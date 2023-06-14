Daily Hammer Podcast: Doubleheader awaits Braves on Wednesday

Mother Nature decided to not cooperate with the Braves plan for a bounce back performance on Tuesday.

Fortunately, that means that it will be a fun day of baseball on Wednesday as the Braves play two against the Tigers. After Monday night’s loss to Detroit, Atlanta should have plenty of motivation to play some good baseball. And with two games against the Tigers today and then four this weekend against the Rockies, the Braves have a golden opportunity to put some extra distance between them and the NL East.

Shawn Coleman looks at the matchups for Wednesday, plus the latest on Marcell Ozuna, on the Daily Hammer Podcast.

