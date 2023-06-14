Spencer Strider leads Braves into Wednesday’s doubleheader against Tigers

After getting washed out Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers will wrap up a three-game series Wednesday afternoon with a straight doubleheader at Comerica Park. Spencer Strider will get the start for Atlanta in Game 1 while the Tigers will go with righty Michael Lorenzen.

Atlanta took a 5-2 lead into the ninth inning in Monday’s series opener, but saw the Tigers battle back against Raisel Iglesias in the ninth. Atlanta missed an opportunity in the 10th and the Tigers walked it off to snap a nine-game losing streak.

Strider is coming off his worst start of the season where he was tagged for eight runs and a pair of homers in just four innings against the Mets. He still managed to strike out eight and leads the majors with 121 entering Wednesday’s start. However, he struggled with his command and the Braves need him to regain his form Wednesday.

Lorenzen was originally slated to start Wednesday and will get the nod against Strider in the first game of the twin bill. He will be looking to bounce back after a rough start in his last outing where he allowed seven hits and six runs over 6 2/3 innings against the Diamondbacks.

Neither team has announced their starters for the second game. AJ Smith-Shawver was originally scheduled to pitch Wednesday. One option for the Braves would be to add Dylan Dodd as the 27th man and have him start the second game. Dodd last started for Gwinnett on June 9 and would be on full rest.

The Braves got some good news on the injury front in regards to Marcell Ozuna, who left Monday’s game after he was hit in the hand by a pitch in the fourth inning. X-rays came back negative as did additional testing and Ozuna is considered day-to-day.

Wednesday’s doubleheader will get underway at 1:10 p.m. ET and both games can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game 1 Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, June 14, 1:10 p.m. ET

Location: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

Game 2 Info

Time: TBD

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM