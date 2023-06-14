 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves appoint Dylan Dodd as 27th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader, will start Game 2

Dylan Dodd returns for a spot start.

The Atlanta Braves announced Wednesday that they have added rookie left-hander Dylan Dodd as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers and that he will start Game 2.

Spencer Strider and AJ Smith-Shawver were originally scheduled to start the final two games of the series. Strider will bump to Wednesday and the Braves will push Smith-Shawver back to later in the week. Atlanta hasn’t yet announced its starters for its upcoming series against the Colorado Rockies which begins Thursday at Truist Park.

Dodd has made four starts at the major league level and has struggled overall with a 6.64 ERA and a 6.37 FIP in 20 1/3 innings. His last start with Atlanta came on May 25 where he allowed seven hits and four runs in five innings against the Phillies.

Dodd will be on normal rest after starting against Charlotte on June 9 where he allowed eight hits, two walks, but just two runs over 5 2/3 innings.

