Kevin Pillar in left, Eddie Rosario at DH for Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader

The Atlanta Braves will look to get back on track following last night’s rain-out as they will take on the Detroit Tigers in a Wednesday doubleheader. Spencer Strider will get the start on the mound for Atlanta in Game 1 while Detroit will go with Michael Lorenzen.

Atlanta will go with the planned lineup from last night in the opener with Kevin Pillar in left field and Eddie Rosario as the DH. Travis d’Arnaud will start Game 1 behind the plate and bat cleanup.

Detroit will stick with their same lineup from Tuesday as well with Miguel Cabrera slotted in as the DH and batting seventh. Jake Marisnick will get the start in center and will bat ninth.

It's a great day to play two. pic.twitter.com/auiwx99Js3 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 14, 2023

Game 1 has a scheduled start time for 1:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.