 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kevin Pillar in left, Eddie Rosario at DH for Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader

Spencer Strider takes the ball for Atlanta in Game 1

By APledger
/ new
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Oakland Athletics Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves will look to get back on track following last night’s rain-out as they will take on the Detroit Tigers in a Wednesday doubleheader. Spencer Strider will get the start on the mound for Atlanta in Game 1 while Detroit will go with Michael Lorenzen.

Atlanta will go with the planned lineup from last night in the opener with Kevin Pillar in left field and Eddie Rosario as the DH. Travis d’Arnaud will start Game 1 behind the plate and bat cleanup.

Detroit will stick with their same lineup from Tuesday as well with Miguel Cabrera slotted in as the DH and batting seventh. Jake Marisnick will get the start in center and will bat ninth.

Game 1 has a scheduled start time for 1:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

In This Stream

Braves vs. Tigers: June 12-14

View all 19 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power