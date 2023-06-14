Braves roar back, hang on to defeat Tigers 10-7

The Atlanta Braves roared back from a four-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 10-7 in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.

Spencer Strider came in looking to bounce back from a rough start against the Mets in his last outing. His afternoon didn’t really go that way, though, as Spencer Torkelson took him deep in the first inning to give Detroit a 1-0 lead.

Things got worse for Strider in the second as he hit Nick Maton to start the inning. He retired Andy Ibanez on a fly out for the first out before Miguel Cabrera squared up a fastball and drove it out to left for his first home run of the season, extending the deficit to 3-0. Eric Haase followed with yet another solo shot to make it 4-0.

Strider continued to struggle to find it, as Jake Marisnick doubled and then moved up to third on a single by Zack McKinstry. The Tigers helped the Braves out as McKinstry tried to stretch his hit into a double and was thrown out for the second out of the inning. Strider struck out Torkelson to leave Marisnick at third.

The Braves struck back in the third as Michael Harris II singled with one out and then came around to score on a two-run home run by Ronald Acuña Jr.

Strider got a much-needed quick inning as he retired the side in order in the third. Atlanta went back to work in the fourth as Eddie Rosario and Ozzie Albies worked back-to-back walks with one out. Orlando Arcia followed with a single to left that scored Rosario to cut the Tigers’ lead to 4-3. Kevin Pillar then worked a 11-pitch at-bat and brought home the tying run as he sent a grounder to third that Nick Maton couldn’t handle. Albies scored on the play to tie the game.

The Braves weren’t finished yet, though, as Harris sent a double into the right field corner to bring home two more runs and put Atlanta in front 6-4.

Acuña then dropped in another single to right that scored Harris to extend the lead to 7-4 to cap off a five-run inning.

Strider allowed a single to Ibanez to lead off the fourth. He got Cabrera to fly out to right for the first out. Ibanez moved to second on a wild pitch, but Strider struck out Haase and then got Marisnick to pop out to end the inning.

The Tigers got one of those runs back in the fifth as Strider allowed a single and two walks to load the bases. A wild pitch scored Torkelson to cut the lead to 7-5, but Strider came back and struck out Ibanez to strand two runners in scoring position.

It was another rough outing for Strider, but he did manage to get through five innings, which was apparently important given the doubleheader and the fact that the Braves ended up burning through their good relievers in this game. He allowed seven hits and five runs while recording six strikeouts and walking two. It was the second consecutive outing in which he got smashed — aside from his first career appearance and an early-season relief appearance last year in which he didn’t record an out, he’s never had any outings even close to as bad as the two starts he just had.

Jesse Chavez replaced Strider in the sixth but was hit in the leg with a line drive off the bat of Cabrera to start the inning. Chavez crumpled to the ground and then had to be helped off the field. He was replaced by Kirby Yates who struck out two while retiring the next three hitters in order.

The Braves added to the lead again in the seventh as Harris led off the inning with a solo home run to left to make it 8-5.

Acuña followed with another single to right and then swiped his 29th base of the season. He moved over to third on a ground out by Matt Olson, but Austin Riley struck out and Travis d’Arnaud flew out to the track in left to leave him stranded.

A.J. Minter allowed a two-out single to Baez, but nothing else in a scoreless seventh. The Braves added another run in the eighth as Rosario and Albies worked back-to-back walks for the second time in the game. Arcia followed with a single to left that scored Rosario to extend the lead to 9-5. Harris added another with a single to right for his fourth hit of the game. Arcia scored to make it 10-5.

Nick Anderson entered in the eighth and was victimized by ball-in-play stuff. Ibanez led off the inning with a single. Anderson got Cabrera to ground out on a nice play by Riley at third for the first out. Haase then singled to right to put runners at the corners with one out. Marisnick popped out for the second out, but McKinstry singled on a bad fastball down the middle on the first pitch to score Ibanez to make it 10-6. Anderson walked Torkelson to load the bases and then ran the count to 2-2 before striking out Matt Vierling on back-to-back low in the zone fastballs to strand the runners.

Raisel Iglesias allowed a two-out single to Ibanez in the ninth and then a ground-rule double to Cabrera to put runners at second and third. Haase followed with another single to score Ibanez to make it 10-7. However, Jonathan Schoop then grounded out on a nice play by Albies on the shortstop side of the bag for the final out.

Atlanta improves to 41-26 on the season. Acuña and Harris combined to go 7-for-9 at the plate with two homers, a double, four runs scored, seven RBI and two stolen bases. Arcia finished with two hits and drove in a pair of runs.

Dylan Dodd will get the start for the Braves in Game 2 while the Tigers will go with righty Michael Lorenzen.