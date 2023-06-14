 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jesse Chavez leaves game after being struck on leg by batted ball

If Chavez has to miss time, that will be a big blow to Atlanta’s relief corps

By Ivan the Great
Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images

With the Braves holding a two-run lead in the bottom of the sixth in the first game of a doubleheader in Detroit, Jesse Chavez came in to face Miguel Cabrera. The latter hit a comebacker that collided with Chavez’ leg and knocked him off his feet. Chavez was slow to get up and could not put any weight on the leg.

At the time of writing, it’s not clear whether Chavez suffered a serious injury that will keep him out of commission for a lengthy period of time. He was in the midst of a great season, already having compiled 0.8 fWAR in 29 innings spanning 30 appearances, with an amazing 35 ERA-/58 FIP-/68 xFIP- line, some of the best pitching he’s ever done in a 16-year career.

The Braves inserted Kirby Yates into the game to try and hold the lead as they try to complete the doubleheader without further incident.

