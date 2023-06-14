 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves vs. Tigers Game 2 Thread

Atlanta looks to take series in Game 2 of Wednesday’s doubleheader

By APledger
/ new
MLB: Game One-Atlanta Braves at Detroit Tigers Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves will look to clinch the series win in game 2 of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Atlanta rallied back from a 4-0 deficit in the first game 10-7. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II led the offense combining for seven hits. Lefty Dylan Dodd will get the start for Atlanta and Detroit will go with veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen.

Marcell Ozuna returns to the lineup in Game 2 and will bat fifth at the DH spot. Ozuna left Monday’s series opener after he was hit by a pitch on the hand. Sean Murphy is also back in the lineup and will catch and bat cleanup.

Detroit will also be coming with a lineup shake-up in game two as Andy Ibanez moves up to the third spot in the order. Jonathan Schoop starts at third base while Miguel Cabrera gets another start as the DH.

First pitch has a scheduled start time of 5:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

In This Stream

Braves vs. Tigers: June 12-14

View all 23 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power