Braves vs. Tigers Game 2 Thread

The Atlanta Braves will look to clinch the series win in game 2 of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Atlanta rallied back from a 4-0 deficit in the first game 10-7. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II led the offense combining for seven hits. Lefty Dylan Dodd will get the start for Atlanta and Detroit will go with veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen.

Marcell Ozuna returns to the lineup in Game 2 and will bat fifth at the DH spot. Ozuna left Monday’s series opener after he was hit by a pitch on the hand. Sean Murphy is also back in the lineup and will catch and bat cleanup.

Braves lineup for Game 2:



1. Acuña RF

2. Olson 1B

3. Riley 3B

4. Murphy C

5. Ozuna DH

6. Rosario LF

7. Albies 2B

8. Arcia SS

9. Harris CF



Dylan Dodd, LHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) June 14, 2023

Detroit will also be coming with a lineup shake-up in game two as Andy Ibanez moves up to the third spot in the order. Jonathan Schoop starts at third base while Miguel Cabrera gets another start as the DH.

Rubber match starts at 5:05 ET. pic.twitter.com/bfd3P3pEHc — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 14, 2023

First pitch has a scheduled start time of 5:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.