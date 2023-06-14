Braves sweep doubleheader with 6-5 win over Tigers

The Atlanta Braves saw an early lead slip away, but some good bullpen work down the stretch helped them pull out a 6-5 win over the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of Wednesday’s doubleheader.

Atlanta’s offense got going early in the top of the first as Ronald Acuna Jr. drew a walk and then advanced to third on a single by Matt Olson. Austin Riley then lifted a fly ball to short right field that scored Acuña to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.

The Braves added on in the second as Ozzie Albies launched his 15th homer of the year for extending the Braves’ lead to 2-0.

The long balls wouldn’t stop there for Atlanta as Ronald Acuna Jr. demolished his 15th homer of the season to lead off the third to make it 3-0.

Dylan Dodd pitched in and out of trouble over the first two innings. Detroit cut into the lead in the third when Andy Ibanez took him deep to make it 3-1.

Atlanta would respond right back in the top of the fourth. Eddie Rosario singled and then moved all the way to third on a double by Albies. Orlando Arcia would come through with a two-run single, extending Atlanta’s lead to 5-1.

Things would unravel for Dodd in the fourth. Matt Vierling led off the inning with a homer to cut the lead to 5-2. Jonathan Schoop followed that with a single. Dodd then walked Miguel Cabrera before serving up a three-run homer to Jake Rogers that tied the game 5-5.

Dodd would give way to Collin McHugh in the fifth. It was a tough day for the rookie left-hander who allowed six hits, three walks and five runs in just four innings.

After a scoreless frame from McHugh, Rosario put the Braves back in front with a solo shot to right.

McHugh retired the side in order in the sixth and the seventh. Joe Jimenez worked a perfect eighth on just eight pitches. He then came back out for the ninth and retired the first two hitters before giving way to A.J. Minter who struck out pinch-hitter Eric Haase to end the game.

Atlanta’s bullpen has struggled at times this season, but it came up big in the second game Wednesday. McHugh, Jimenez and Minter combined retired the last 15 hitters they faced with six strikeouts.

With the win, the Braves move to a season-high 16 games over .500 at 42-26. They will return home Thursday where they will begin a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies,