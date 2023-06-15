PTBNL Episode 44: Braves sweep DH, Michael Harris heating up, Spencer Strider’s struggles and more

In Episode 44 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about a nice series win in Detroit with the double-header sweep. Michael Harris II heating up at the right time and what’s going on with Spencer Strider. The guys also discuss the red-hot Ronald Acuna Jr, the team’s struggles with runners in scoring position, and Bryce Elder’s regression.

