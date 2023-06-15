 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PTBNL Episode 44: Braves sweep DH, Michael Harris heating up, Spencer Strider’s struggles and more

Kris and Stephen are back with the latest episode of The Podcast to be Named Later.

By Stephen Tolbert
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Detroit Tigers - Game One Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

In Episode 44 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about a nice series win in Detroit with the double-header sweep. Michael Harris II heating up at the right time and what’s going on with Spencer Strider. The guys also discuss the red-hot Ronald Acuna Jr, the team’s struggles with runners in scoring position, and Bryce Elder’s regression.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

In This Stream

Braves vs. Tigers: June 12-14

View all 25 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power