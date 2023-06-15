Braves News: Jesse Chavez injury, doubleheader sweep, more

While Ronald Acuna and Michael Harris were the Braves’ biggest players in the doubleheader, I want to give some credit to Eddie Rosario here. He is far from the Braves’ best player, but he struggled to start the season after a disastrous 2022 for him and he is seemingly finding his stride again. Eddie had a big homer and got on base three other times on Wednesday in the doubleheader, but he has been looking much better for a few weeks now. He is still below average according to wRC+ and xwOBA for the season, but he is working his way back to average, which would be perfectly fine for one of the few spots in the Braves’ lineup not occupied by a core player. It feels good for a player who was integral to Atlanta’s 2021 World Series only to be brought back and to struggle so mightily seemingly get his legs back under him and find himself at the plate again.*

*Pending larger samples

Braves News

The Braves signed Jesus Aguilar.

Jesse Chavez had to exit the first doubleheader game with a painful-looking leg injury, but appears to have avoided major injury.

The Braves won the first doubleheader game despite another rough outing from Spencer Strider.

Atlanta completed the doubleheader sweep, despite the second rough start of the day, this time from Dylan Dodd.

Sam took another look at Michael Harris’ season before he had a massive day Wednesday.

MLB News

Yordan Alvarez will miss at least a month with an oblique strain.

Royals’ star first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino will miss the remainder of the season due to a shoulder surgery.

Mitch Haniger is getting a forearm surgery for his fracture.

Lance McCullers is getting season ending forearm surgery.

The A’s made progress on their pending move to Las Vegas.