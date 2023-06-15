This Day in Braves History: Tommie Aaron becomes 1st African American manager at Double A

Braves Franchise History

1962 - Hank Aaron and Roberto Clemente both hit grand slams but the Pirates scored seven runs in the eighth to win 9-8.

1973 - Former Braves outfielder Tommie Aaron becomes the first black manager of a team located in the deep south.

1997 - The Baltimore Orioles complete a surprising sweep of the Atlanta Braves as Lenny Webster homers off of Mark Wohlers in the 10th inning in the first weekend of interleague play.

MLB History

1923 - Lou Gherig makes his major league debut with the Yankees as a pinch-hitter.

1928 - Ty Cobb steals home for the 54th and final time in his 24-year career. Philadelphia beats Cleveland 12-5

1938 - Johnny Vander Meer tosses his second consecutive no-hitter as the Reds beat the Dodgers 6-0.

1948 - The Detroit Tigers beat Philadelphia in front of 54,480 fans in the first night game at Briggs Stadium. Detroit is the last American League team to install lights.

1963 - Juan Marichal tosses a no-hitter in a 1-0 Giants’ win over the Houston Colt .45’s. It is the Giants’ first no-hitter since Carl Hubbell in 1929.

1964 - The Cardinals acquire outfielder Lou Brock from the Cubs in exchange for pitcher Ernie Broglio and Bobby Shantz along with outfielder Doug Clemens. Brock will go on to set the all-time stolen base record and will record 3,000 hits as a member of the Cardinals.

1977 - The Mets trade Tom Seaver to the Reds in exchange for four players. The Mets also shipped Dave Kingman to the Padres in exchange for Bobby Valentine and a minor league player.

1983 - The Cardinals trade first baseman Keith Hernandez to the Mets in exchange for pitchers Neil Allen and Rick Ownbey.

2015 - The Padres fire Bud Black with the team two games under .500 after sweeping changes this past offseason.

