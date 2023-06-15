Jesse Chavez placed on Injured List, Ben Heller recalled to Atlanta

Jesse Chavez was clobbered in the left shin with a 95+ mph grounder in game one of yesterday’s doubleheader and had to be carried off the field. His x-rays were negative, but he was reportedly feeling the pain this morning. So, the Braves were compelled to make a change today to bolster a bullpen that was heavily used yesterday.

The #Braves today recalled RHP Ben Heller to Atlanta and placed RHP Jesse Chavez on the 15-day injured list with a left shin contusion. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 15, 2023

Chavez will be placed on the 15-day Injured List. He will be replaced in Atlanta by Ben Heller. Ben Heller has a career 2.59/5.57/5.15 line in 31 1⁄ 3 innings, all with the Yankees from 2016-2020. Per Statcast, he sports a 93 MPH fastball with a 81 MPH slider and a changeup. All these numbers are from 2020 and before, so your and his results may vary.

Heller has been pitching in the Rays minor league organization this year. In their Triple-A team he had a 3.95/3.89/4.75 in 27 1⁄ 3 innings. He was acquired June 6 from the Rays for Future Considerations.

Jesse Chavez will likely be okay after two weeks of putting his feet up and hopefully will be ready to go for the next above .500 team the Braves face, when the Marlins come to town to close out the month.