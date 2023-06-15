Olson slides down to fifth, Albies up to second as Braves take aim at Freeland

With lefty Kyle Freeland set to kick off the four-game weekend set for the Rockies in Atlanta, the Braves have shuffled their lineup. Matt Olson slides down to fifth, while Ozzie Albies moves up to second.
New series on deck!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/g6l915oaYG— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 15, 2023
In a vacuum, the move isn’t surprising. Olson’s .294 xwOBA against southpaws is the worst for any Brave on the roster (i.e., even worse than fellow lefty-swinger Sam Hilliard’s .302). Albies, meanwhile, has a .424 xwOBA against lefties. Interestingly, Orlando Arcia has a .503 xwOBA (and .585 wOBA!!) against lefties this year, but he’s still buried in the eight-hole, so this remains more of a “feel-y” move than one purely driven by any specific set of numbers.
If you do each of the players’ last three seasons, you get something like this — which definitely justifies dropping Olson, but still doesn’t explain why Arcia is where he is.
Anyway, suffice to say, this is a novel lineup given that Olson has hit second in all 68 games this season so far prior to this one. The Braves are 1-1 with this starting nine, including a 12-0 win against the Rangers and a 2-1 loss in Oakland.
Here’s this lineup’s history against Freeland — it’s kind of amusing given the above.
I’d love to tell you about the lineup the Rockies will be using, but it appears they forgot they have a game in about two hours, so... welp.
