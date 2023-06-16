This Day in Braves History: Otis Nixon has six stolen bases against Expos

Braves Franchise History

1916 - Salida Tom Hughes no-hits the Pirates 2-0 at Braves Field.

1991 - Otis Nixon sets a modern day National League record with six stolen bases in a 7-6 loss by the Braves against the Expos.

2005 - 46-year old Julio Franco records his first two-steal game since 1994 in a 5-2 win over the Reds. John Smoltz also recorded his first two-hit game since the 1999 season.

2011 - The Braves beat the Mets 9-8 on a walk-off balk by D.J. Carrasco scored Diory Hernandez in the 10th inning. Atlanta blew a 6-2 lead, but tied the game in the ninth on a two-run home run by Brooks Conrad. Chipper Jones drove in five runs, which tied a career high.

2022 - Vaughn Grissom hits grand slams in back-to-back innings to lead Rome to a 22-1 win over Asheville. Grissom was 5-for-7 at the plate with five runs scored in addition to his eight RBI.

MLB History

1909 - Jim thorpe makes his baseball pitching debut for the Rocky Mount Railroaders of the Eastern Carolina league. He defeats the Raleigh Red Birds 4-2. It is this professional appearance that will later cause him to lose his Olympic gold medals won in the 1912 Olympics. His medals were restored in 1983 by the International Olympic Committee, thirty years after his death.

1938 - Jimmie Foxx sets an American League record with six walks in one game for the Red Sox in a 12-8 win over the Browns. Foxx ties the National League mark set in 1891 by Walt Wilmot.

1953 - Johnny Mize becomes the 93rd player in major league history to reach 2,000 hits in a 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Browns at Yankee Stadium. The loss snaps New York’s 18-game winning streak and a team record 14-game losing streak for the Browns.

1962 - Mickey Mantle hits a three-run pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning after a one month layoff due to injury. The blast put the Yankees in front 9-7, but Cleveland came back to win 10-9 on a two-run homer by Jerry Kindall in the ninth.

1978 - Tom Seaver pitches the only no-hitter of his career as the Reds beat the Cardinals 4-0 at Riverfront Stadium.

1986 - The Orioles trade Dennis Martinez to the Montreal Expos. Martinez will go on to win 100 games for Montreal over the next eight seasons and will eventually become the winningest pitcher among all Latin Americans with 245 victories.

1993 - Ken Griffey Jr hits his 100th career home run in a 6-1 win over the Royals. Griffey is the fourth-youngest player to reach 100 homers. Mel Ott, Eddie Mathews and Tony Conigliaro are the only players to reach the mark faster than the 23-year old Griffey.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.