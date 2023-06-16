Braves News: AJ Smith-Shawver discusses first win, Jesse Chavez to injured list, and more

Thursday marked a historical night for rookie AJ Smith-Shawver, who earned his first career win as the Atlanta Braves downed the Colorado Rockies 8-3. In his third major league appearance and second big league start, Smith-Shawver tossed 5.2 innings of three-run ball. He walked one and fanned six. He now becomes the youngest Brave to record a win since Steve Avery’s 1990 win.

“I definitely feel more comfortable on the mound, for sure,” Smith-Shawver said of his first win. “I knew we were spread thin out there so I wanted to eat up as many innings as I could. I’m glad they sent me out in the sixth to try to eat up some more.”

“It was nice to try to help them out a little bit today,” he added. “I felt like I was comfortable and could execute my stuff today. I’ve thrown a lot of baseballs, so I just try to trust my stuff and trust the work we’ve put in. I didn’t think I had my best stuff my first start, so I just tried to build off of it by taking away some things and executing pitches better.”

The Braves took the reins offensively, too, out-hitting the Rockies 11-7.

The series continues tonight at 7:20 ET with Jared Shuster on the bump.

More Braves News:

The Atlanta Braves placed RHP Jesse Chavez on the 15-day injured list with a left shin contusion. Chavez was struck on the shin with a comebacker in game one of Wednesday’s doubleheader in Detroit.

Ethan Workinger drove in five as the Augusta GreenJackets defeated the Carolina Mudcats. More in the minor league recap.

With MLB’s trade deadline quickly approaching, Adam Duvall headlines a list of hitters that the Atlanta Braves may go after.

Episode 44 of the Podcast to be Named Later recaps the doubleheader sweep, discusses Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, and more.

MLB News:

The Chicago Cubs reinstated Cody Bellinger from the 10-day injured list after suffering a left knee contusion. Bellinger has not played since May 15.

The Chicago White Sox placed third baseman Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list with a back injury. The move is retroactive to Wednesday.