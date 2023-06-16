Daily Hammer Podcast: Series Opening Win for Braves

Momentum is an awesome thing.

On Wednesday, despite some struggling performances and another unfortunate injury scare, the Braves were able to sweep the double header against the Tigers. Thursday, the Braves returned home to face the Rockies, and this time, they were able to earn a victory without any drama or concerns. A.J. Smith-Shawver looked good for most of his start, while Michael Tonkin was incredible in relief. Plus, Kevin Pillar, Ozzie Albies, and Matt Olson delivered big hits once again.

Shawn Coleman covers these topics and much more in this edition of the daily hammer.

