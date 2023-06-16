Battery Power TV: How many Braves will be All-Stars?

The first returns of MLB’s All-Star Game voting are in and — to the surprise of no one — the Atlanta Braves are dominating. Ronald Acuña Jr. is the leading vote-getter and four more Braves are in the top two at their position.

How many players will the Braves send to Seattle for the Midsummer Classic?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss. Plus, diving into the impressive aresnal A.J. Smith-Shawver flahsed in earning his first win, and two players who are poised to feast as the series vs. the Colorado Rockies continues.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts on every new episode.