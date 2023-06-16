Braves stick with flipped lineup but swap Murphy for d’Arnaud for Game Two against Rockies

After the Braves’ adjusted lineup pounded Kyle Freeland yesterday, they’re sticking with it... against a righty hurler.

They’re also benching Sean Murphy in favor of some combination of Travis d’Arnaud, Marcell Ozuna, and Eddie Rosario again, so I can already foresee the discussion-to-be-had in the comments to this post. This is again a novel lineup, but the second most common defensive arrangement the team has used this year — this will be its 11th game.

Here’s the super-limited history of this nine against Dinelson Lamet — one wonders how Austin Riley managed not a .000 xwOBA in four PAs, but an .003 xwOBA. That’s impressive!

Will the Rockies ever post a lineup? I have no idea. They won’t Tweet one, anyway.

This is pretty similar to the Colorado array from yesterday, with Jorge Alfaro still in the lineup and starting at catcher, which makes this both a novel lineup and defensive arrangement. Randal Grichuk effectively replaces Ryan McMahon, with Nolan Jones moving to third.